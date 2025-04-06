Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2025
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND EAST FACING SHORES
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|18-24
|15-20
|14-18
|West Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|10-15
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:42 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current large north swell will continue to gradually decline over the next several days. Surf should drop to advisory levels along north facing shores on Monday. A small long-period swell may give a slight boost to north and west shore surf late Thursday and Friday, with small surf then expected for next weekend.
A series of overlapping small south swells should bring a boost to south shore surf starting on Monday with surf heights likely peaking on Tuesday near the summer average or slightly above. Surf should return to small mostly background levels Friday into next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com