Maui Surf Forecast for April 07, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 22-26 18-24 15-20 14-18 West Facing 8-12 7-10 5-7 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 East Facing 10-15 8-12 7-10 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 04:19 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 11:57 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:02 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:05 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large north swell will continue to gradually decline over the next several days. Surf should drop to advisory levels along north facing shores on Monday. A small long-period swell may give a slight boost to north and west shore surf late Thursday and Friday, with small surf then expected for next weekend.

A series of overlapping small south swells should bring a boost to south shore surf starting on Monday with surf heights likely peaking on Tuesday near the summer average or slightly above. Surf should return to small mostly background levels Friday into next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.