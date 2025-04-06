Trilogy Excursions to offer private cruise for top sponsors of Cameron Center gala

The first Admiral-level sponsorship table sold will receive a private sunset cruise from Trilogy Excursions for up to 30 guests, a $5,500 value. Courtesy photos

The J. Walter Cameron Center has announced a new partnership with Trilogy Excursions for its upcoming “Setting Sail for the Future Gala,” scheduled for May 3, 2025, at the Grand Wailea Resort.

The first Admiral-level sponsorship table purchased will include a private sunset cruise for up to 30 guests, valued at $5,500. The exclusive offer adds a new incentive for top-tier donors as the nonprofit raises funds to support its mission of incubating and accelerating social good in the Maui community.

“This event is going to be really memorable,” said Cameron Center Executive Director Cesar Gaxiola. “We get to celebrate our history, our honorees Alec McBarnet and Hideo Kawahara, and the positive impact we continue to make in people’s lives. We are excited to partner with Trilogy Excursions to offer this incredible incentive to our generous supporters.”

The gala will feature fine dining, entertainment and opportunities to contribute to the Cameron Center’s mission of strengthening Maui’s nonprofit sector, including an exclusive silent auction of once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.

Sponsorship tables and individual tickets are available, with the Admiral-level table providing premium seating, exclusive perks and the luxurious Trilogy sunset cruise. For sponsorship opportunities and ticket information, visit www.jwcameroncenter.org or contact amyj@jwcameroncenter.org.