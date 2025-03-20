J. Walter Cameron Center announces honorees for 2025 gala

Alec McBarnet of Maui Oil Company (left) and Hideo Kawahara of A&B Properties Hawaiʻi are being recognized by the Cameron Center for their contributions in strengthening the center’s mission. The Cameron Center gala is set for May 3, 2025. PC: J. Walter Cameron Center

The J. Walter Cameron Center has announced Alec McBarnet and Hideo Kawahara as the distinguished honorees for the 50th Anniversary Cameron Center Gala, set to take place on May 3, 2025.

“These two individuals have played instrumental roles in strengthening the center’s ability to serve the Maui community,” wrote the Cameron Center in its announcement.

Alec McBarnet, president of Maui Oil Company, served on the Cameron Center Board of Directors from 2003 to 2021, taking on multiple leadership roles, including board president from 2015 to 2017. Under his leadership, the Cameron Center secured significant funding for facility upgrades, ensuring a sustainable and enhanced environment for the many nonprofit organizations that call the Center home.

Hideo Kawahara, of A&B Properties Hawaiʻi, is the longest-serving board member of the Cameron Center. As the facility and risk management chair, he has been a driving force in guiding programming and capital improvement projects since the 1990s. His unwavering commitment has helped maintain and expand the center’s ability to provide affordable spaces for nonprofit agencies that deliver critical services to Maui’s residents.

“We are thrilled to recognize Alec McBarnet and Hideo Kawahara for their remarkable contributions to the Cameron Center,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director of the Cameron Center. “Their dedication and leadership have played a vital role in sustaining our mission of incubating, supporting, and accelerating social good in our community.”

The Cameron Center Gala will be held at the Grand Wailea Resort on Saturday, May 3, 2025, and will feature a night of celebration, fine dining, and entertainment, all in support of the center’s ongoing work.

For sponsorship opportunities, ticket information, or to learn more about the J. Walter Cameron Center, visit www.jwcameroncenter.org or contact Amy Johnson at amyj@jwcameroncenter.org.