Maui Healing Group to speak at Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Staff at Maui Healing. (Courtesy: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset)

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, two directors of the Maui Healing Group will be the speakers at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset meeting. The title of their presentation is “From Stigma to Strength: A Community Approach to Emotional Well-Being”

Monica Borge and Ailene Schwartzlow will share information about their work in the mental health field, especially after the devastating Maui Fires. Mental health matters, yet stigma often prevents people from seeking support. The presentation will introduce practical tools that normalize accessing everyday care of our mental and emotional health, creating a culture of support and healing.

Maui Healing Group was the recipient of a $3,600 Rotary D5000 Maui Fires grant to support the programs that are being offered at workshops across Maui. Their mission is to equip individuals and families with the skills and resources needed to navigate life’s challenges using a blend of clinical expertise, local knowledge and the spirit of aloha.

The meeting will be held in the Lahaina Noon Restaurant at the Royal Lahaina Resort and Bungalows, 2780 Kekaʻa Drive, Lahaina, 96761. Social time and ordering food and drink from the Happy Hour Menu is at 4 p.m. Program is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. To attend in person, email club service chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.