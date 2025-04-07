MEMA to launch new real-time evacuation notifications on Genasys Protect app

Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. File photo (7.15.24) PC: Wendy Osher

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett announced a new evacuation notification platform to enhance emergency operations for residents and visitors on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

The platform — Genasys Protect — will allow Maui County users to view predetermined evacuation zones, track live statuses and receive real-time notifications through a mobile app.

Lonokailua-Hewett said the technology is being implemented as a key component to a broader plan to enhance evacuation management capabilities throughout the county.

“As a member of this community and one who has experienced loss from the August 2023 wildfires, I want to first acknowledge the deep and understandable anxiety that persists within our community regarding evacuations, public notifications and wildfires,” said Lonokailua-Hewett. “We at MEMA and the County of Maui recognize the critical need for continuous improvement in our county wide evacuation management protocols,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

After taking on the role as administrator of MEMA, Lonokailua-Hewett said he made it a priority to consult with emergency management agencies across the nation. “A key and recurring recommendation emerging from these discussions was the adoption of zone evacuation strategies,” he said.

The procurement contract was awarded to Genasys on Sept. 29, 2024, and the program is set to go live for public use at noon on May 1, 2025.























Michael Smith, Genasys Inc. Senior Vice President and General Manager of software said the app provides a powerful life-saving technology that is now part of the countyʻs emergency response infrastructure.

“This marks a critical step forward in our shared mission to protect lives [and] keep communities safe when it matters most,” said Smith. “Genasys Protect is designed to dramatically improve how we respond to emergencies, manage evacuations and communicate critical information to the public. It will help Maui County’s first responders make faster, more informed decisions by enabling real-time communication across agencies and deliver clear, targeted communications to the public.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Zones were defined with detail including the insights and expertise of local emergency managers. In identifying zones, managers integrated data that includes: population density, egress routes and historical threat patterns.

“Emergency managers and public safety personnel can quickly determine which areas at risk, and send timely zone-specific alerts to people that need it most,” said Smith. He said, based on other communities that already use the technology across the county, “The time it takes to identify a threat to notifying the community can reduced by as much as 90%.”

The technology provides a shared operating picture for first responders with fire, police, emergency managers and other agencies are working from the same real-time information. It provides cross agency integration for information on road closures, shelter availability, access and evacuation routes, and critical infrastructure.

While the app provides an additional tool for wildfire response, it’s built to support Maui County across all emergency types including tsunamis, floods, hurricanes and other critical events.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Upon opening the app, users will see the status of their zone, a message with the location and type of threat, the status of your evacuation and instructions on what to do.

The platform offers both a public facing webpage and mobile application. MEMA officials emphasized that the app is not the only means by which the department will communicate during a crisis. The app allows users to sign up for as many as five zones, and the online version allows for viewing of various zones throughout the county.

“Recognizing that cellular and internet services may be unreliable or unavailable during emergencies, we utilize a comprehensive multi-layered communication strategy,” said Lonokailua-Hewett.

This multi-layered approach includes the Emergency Alert System which delivers critical messages through radio and TV broadcasts, the Wireless Emergency Alert System which sends alerts directly to mobile phones, and sirens that emit an audible alert that signals the public to tune in to broadcast updates.

The public can get more information on how Genasys works and how to sign up at the upcoming Emergency Preparedness Expo, happening April 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

“Today marks another step forward in building a safer, more resilient Maui County,” said Smith, saying Genasys is a proud partner in that mission.