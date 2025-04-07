Reef Friendly Landscaping Program is focus of Rotary talk, April 9

Jill Wirt of the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council’s Jill Wirt is the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea’s upcoming meeting on April 9, 2025. Wirt will discuss the nonprofit’s Reef Friendly Landscaping Program.

The program encourages resorts, hotels, golf courses, businesses and homeowners to move away from synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides that are causing harm to Maui’s nearshore coral reefs and populations of native fish and marine wildlife. “Reef Friendly Landscaping” certification is offered to businesses, with complimentary consulting by a local organic landscaping expert to help properties move toward safer land care practices.

“At Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, we recognize that Maui County’s reefs are a vital part of our island community,” said Wirt. “We depend on coral reefs to provide food, support thousands of jobs, and protect our shorelines from storm surge and erosion. Our coral reefs need help.”

An estimated 25% of Maui’s surveyed reef sites are dead, and half of Maui’s surveyed reef sites are declining in health, according to MNMRC. Maui also has the second lowest fish abundance in the Hawaiian Islands. The organization reports that some native fish stocks have declined by 90%.

According to the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Maui has Hawaiʻi’s most polluted coastal waters. From 2012-2014, 90% of the water samples collected in Maui coastal waters failed to meet state standards. DT Fleming Beach Park and many other places face chronic brown water events, according to organization leaders.

The talk will take place at 11:45 a.m. on April 9 at the Kīhei Lutheran Church, located at 220 Moi Pl. in North Kīhei. Contact Judy Gray at rckwJudy@gmail.com to RSVP.