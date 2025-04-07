Winners emerge in HSJGA Maui Spring Classic at Wailea Blue Golf Course

Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee – Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the Maui Spring Classic as well as the 12 and Under Junior World Qualifier at Wailea Blue Golf Course this weekend April 5-6. This event was 36 holes.

A total of 38 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the event, with a feature from a few mainland players as well.

The tournament awards points for HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship in December (an event that is by invitation only to top finishers on the HSJGA|FTH Points List throughout the season).

Our Maui Spring Classic winners were as follows:

Boys 7-10: Ashwin Patel, Lahaina

Boys 11-12: Rush Teshima, Highland, Utah

Girls 11-12: Olivia Oh, Irvine, CA

Girls 13-14: Makena Yonemura, Waipahu

The following players also earned a spot for the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championship in July at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California:

Boys 7-8: Kolo Manutai

Boys 9-10: Samuel Lee and Ashwin Patel

Boys 11-12: Kellen Nogawa, Carter Crouse and Rush Teshima

Girls 11-12: Sienna Si, Lucy Cui, and Olivia Oh

The age divisions, par, and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 7-10, Par 71, Gold Tees (4,933 yards)

Boys 11-12, Par 71, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,453 yards)

Girls 11-12, Par 71, HSJGA Blue Tees (5,453 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 71, White Tees (6,132 yards)

