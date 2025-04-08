King’s Chinese BBQ Opens at Puʻunēnē Shopping Center

PC: Courtesy of King’s Chinese BBQ

King’s Chinese BBQ has opened its sixth location on Maui at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center in Kahului.

The locally owned and operated restaurant was founded in Lahaina 20 years ago. King’s Chinese BBQ offers generous portions, signature breakfast specials, and popular dishes like honey walnut shrimp, orange chicken and roast duck.

The new location will offer a mix of takeout and dine-in options. The Puʻunēnē location is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with catering services.

“As longtime Maui residents, we’re excited to expand to Kahului,” said Doug Cao, co-owner of King’s Chinese BBQ. “We saw a need for more affordable, high-quality Chinese food in this area and wanted to provide a place where families, workers, and visitors can enjoy quick, delicious meals at a great value.”

PC: Courtesy of King’s Chinese BBQ

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc., a Hawai’i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing commercial real estate, made the opening announcement.

“We are pleased to welcome King’s Chinese BBQ to Puʻunēnē Shopping Center,” said Michael Oh, senior property manager at Alexander & Baldwin. “Their longstanding reputation for great food at affordable prices makes them a great addition to our tenant mix. We look forward to seeing them thrive and serve the Maui community for years to come.”