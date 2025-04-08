March rainfall mostly below average across Maui County

A rainbow arches over the West Maui Mountains on a Saturday afternoon. PC: Brian Perry

Rainfall across most of Maui County was below average in March, according to the National Weather Service’s Monthly Precipitation Summary compiled by Kevin Kodama, senior service hydrologist at the NOAA/NWS Honolulu Forecast Office.

Several leeward Maui rain gages recorded totals at less than 10% of the March average. The Pukalani gage posted its lowest March total on record, while gages at Kahakuloa, Māhinahina and Waikapū Country Club saw their lowest March totals since 2008.

The highest monthly total in the county came from the USGS rain gage atop Puʻu Kukui, which recorded 17.97 inches—just 47% of the March average. That site also reported the highest single-day rainfall with 5.04 inches on March 10.

Year-to-date rainfall through the end of March remained near to below average at most locations in the county. The USGS gage at West Wailuaiki Stream had the highest year-to-date total at 50.58 inches, or 79% of average.

Only two Maui County locations—Lānaʻi City and Kepuni Gulch in East Maui—recorded above-average rainfall for the month.

March is typically one of Hawaiʻi’s wettest months, especially along windward slopes, but 2025 defied that pattern. The month began with light winds caused by a high pressure ridge over the islands. Trade winds returned on March 2 and strengthened to fresh to strong levels from March 4–13. A low pressure system aloft brought unstable conditions that enhanced trade wind showers, leading to the wettest day of the month on March 10. Rainfall that day reached 2 to 5 inches on windward slopes of Kauaʻi and Maui, and 3 to 6 inches on the Big Island. Despite the wet weather, rainfall rates were not high enough to cause significant flooding.

Trade winds eased mid-month, shifting to an east-southeasterly flow by March 16 due to a low pressure system northwest of Kauaʻi. This shift, combined with unstable upper-level conditions, triggered flash flooding on Oʻahu’s Koʻolau Range between Kāneʻohe and Hauʻula. Waikāne Stream overflowed onto Kamehameha Highway, stranding three vehicles in knee-deep floodwater. Rainfall totals in the area ranged from 3 to 7 inches.

Easterly trades resumed March 19–21 before weakening to light and variable winds for the remainder of the month. With more stable atmospheric conditions, little significant rainfall occurred during that period.