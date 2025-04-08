Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2025

April 8, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 12:40 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 06:14 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:50 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell will continue to decline through Wednesday with a small north reinforcement Thursday and Friday. Small surf heights expected for the weekend. 


A moderate period south swell will keep surf heights slightly elevated, but below advisory levels along south facing shores through Thursday before tapering off through the rest of the week. 


The current long period south swell will peak today near or slightly above the summer average heights. This swell will trend lower on Wednesday and surf will then return to small background levels from Friday into the weekend. Rough, choppy surf will continue along east facing shores as trade wind speeds remain elevated. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
