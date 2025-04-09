Community input sought for proposed playground upgrades at three Maui parks

Proposed playground design for Hale Pi’ilani Park. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation invites the community to offer feedback on proposed playground improvements for three parks – South Maui’s Hale Pi‘ilani Park, Upcountry’s Eddie Tam Memorial Center and Central Maui’s Kahului Park.

Review plans, ask questions and provide suggestions today through Monday, April 21, 2025, via an online project website:https://ssfm.konveio.com/maui-playground-improvements.

Each of the three parks have proposed improvements that include:

A new playground structure with shade

Walking paths

A water bottle filling station

Picnic tables and seating areas

The website features interactive modules that allow community members to review proposed playground designs and features. Feedback gathered will be used to help inform the final design before the construction phase begins, which is targeted for the summer of 2025.

The upgrades are designed to improve safety, accessibility and recreation for the community while ensuring the playgrounds meet modern safety standards.

Hale Piʻilani Park is located at Kaihoi and Kaiolohia streets, Kihei; Eddie Tam Memorial Center is located at 931 Makawao Ave., Makawao; and Kahului Park is located on Hina Avenue in Kahului.

For more information, contact the DPR Department of Planning and Development Division at 808-270-7931.