UH president visits Molokaʻi Education Center in last stop on neighbor island tour

University of Hawaiʻi President Wendy Hensel visited the UH Māui College Molokaʻi Education Center on Tuesday, as the last stop of her statewide tour of 10 UH campuses and six education centers. The visits were conducted as part of her first 100 days on the job.

During her visit, Hensel met with current students, graduates and administrators; and met with community members at a reception.

She also met with UH Early College students during a visit of Molokaʻi High School and toured the Molokaʻi Farm.

UH President Wendy Hensel visits to Molokaʻi. (4.8.25) PC: University of Hawaiʻi

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hensel says she will use the insights gathered during her statewide tour to develop a strategic plan outlining goals and priorities, which she will present to the Board of Regents.

UH Maui College Molokaʻi Education Center serves about 150 credit students, 100 non-credit students and about 60 Early College students, high school students who take UH classes and earn college and high school credits.

The center provides both credit and non-credit instruction, with a focus on associate degrees, certificates and workforce development programs tailored to local needs. Programs are delivered in-person, via interactive video conferencing and online.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A special commencement ceremony is held every four years at the center. Between 2021 and 2024, the center awarded 47 associate degrees and 52 certificates. Forty-two of the graduates participated in the May 10, 2024 commencement ceremony, which honors Molokaʻi residents who earned degrees at the center or online at a UH campus.