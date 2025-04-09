‘Where in all of Hawaiʻi do we have a place for hula?’ Maui makes space for Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art

Pre-construction blessing of the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. Kumu hula who assisted in the design process are pictured above along with former Mayor Michael Victorino and current Mayor Richard Bissen. PC: (4.9.25) Wendy Osher Pre-construction blessing of the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. PC: (4.9.25) Wendy Osher

A pre-construction blessing was held Wednesday for the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art, marking a significant milestone as the project moves one step closer to serving the community as a gathering place for the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture and arts.

Kumu hula from across Maui gathered to honor the space while county representatives and construction contractors joined in the blessing event, which was led by by Kumu Kaponoʻai Molitau, Director of the Department of ʻŌiwi Resources and Kumu Hula of Nā Hanona Kūlike ʻO Piʻilani.























Maui Mayor Richard Bissen speaks at the pre-construction blessing of the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. PC: (4.9.25) Wendy Osher

Mayor Richard Bissen thanked all the hands that contributed to the work to date including former Mayor Michael Victorino who saw the project through its initial framework, Managing Josiah Nishita for working with US Sen. Brian Schatz to secure funding for the project, and Council members for their support of the project.

Mayor Bissen greets former Mayor Michael Victorino at the pre-construciton blessing Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. PC: Mia Aʻi / County of Maui (4.9.25)

“It’s definitely an honor, to gather today as we commit to not only the start of construction in this space, but more importantly, a continuation of our legacy, grounded in our identity and our sense of place,” said Mayor Bissen. “A place where culture and community will come together.”

Kumu Hōkūlani Holt, Steering Committee. VC: Wendy Osher

Kumu Hōkūlani Holt, who led the Steering Committee and is the Kumu Hula of Pāʻū O Hiʻiaka and Pā Kāneloa, explained the need for a dedicated space to celebrate and honor the traditions of hula.

“Where, in all of Hawaiʻi, do we have a place for hula? Where? Nowhere. What a shock that was. We have football fields, soccer fields, skate parks, pickleball—but where is hula?,” said Holt.

She explained: “Hula is the one cultural practice that continued throughout all of Hawaiian history without break. Continuously, from the beginning… until today. Some cultural practices, we have to revive and we have to continue. But hula, we maintained all of our knowledge from the beginning. So why not here on Maui, we [should] start something that honors hula and all that it brings.”

Holt reflected upon a story shared with her by fellow Kumu Hula Pueo Pata (Ka Malama Mahilani). “He said when his mother sent him to hula, she didn’t know if he was going to dance, make lei, go collect medicine, die fabric—because that was all hula. It wasn’t just dance,” said Holt.

The Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art was created in response to the Huamakahikina Declaration. It will be dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of Hula and the varied ‘Ōiwi arts for which Hula serves as the nexus, county officials announced.

“Thank you for seeing the vision of bringing hula and Hawaiian cultural practices out into our community, a place they can come, a place that you can come, a place that our kupuna to keiki can come,” said Holt.

Dan Blackburn, Hawaiʻi Division Manager, F&H Construction speaks at the pre-construction blessing of the Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art. PC: (4.9.25) Wendy Osher

The $53 million facility (including $11 million in federal funds) was originally planned with community support and approved by Maui County Council in 2022. Permitting, bidding and contract were executed in 2023. A site blessing was held in September 2024 and construction is expected to begin April 28, 2025.

Dan Blackburn, Hawaiʻi Division Manager, F&H Construction said that when the original bids came in, the project was $8 million over budget and lapsing funds.

The company proposed funding it with the money available, which gave them the time needed to maintain the square footage and look of the building.

“It appears at this point—and I’m hopeful pending tariffs and other things—that we actually have a surplus of money, and we’re going to be able to add some things back into the project,” said Blackburn.

Located at the corner of Church and Vineyard streets, Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art is the first government-funded hula center. It will be dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of hula and other ‘ōiwi arts connected to hula.



















Once completed, the two-level, approximately 47,000-square-foot HOA facility will include spaces both indoors and outdoors for performances and gatherings. During the workday, Kaunoa Senior Services will use the classroom, kitchen and gathering spaces to offer kupuna an alternative location in Central Maui.

The center is further planned to serve as a county emergency center, a resiliency and recovery center, and joint information center during emergencies and natural disasters.

“This space will nurture our keiki, uplift our kupuna, and inspire our kumu, ensuring knowledge is shared with intention and integrity, and traditions are kept alive for future generations,” said Bissen.

“You know, we have a chant, in Hawaiian culture that says the wind brings the sound and the voices of our kupuna and our aumakua,” said Holt. “When it comes, you’ll know that they are here. So not only did we have rain to freshen the ground, but we have wind that brought them here to sit, to stand and to be with all of us,” said Holt.