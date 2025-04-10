After-School Plus program registration begins April 14

The Maui Family YMCA advertises its After School program on its website. PC: Website screen shot

Families with elementary-aged keiki can begin preparing for the 2025-26 school year by registering public school children grades K-6 with After-School Plus programs beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, both online and in person, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced.

A+ programs provide safe, supervised after-school care for public elementary students whose parents or guardians are working, attending school or participating in job training programs during after-school hours. Families must submit proof of eligibility for both parents or legal guardians, regardless of marital status. Families should gather the following required documents before registration.

For employed parents : Current pay stubs (dated within the past 30 days) or a letter from an employer verifying work hours.

: Current pay stubs (dated within the past 30 days) or a letter from an employer verifying work hours. For self-employed/independent contractors: General excise tax license and either a tax return with Schedule C or a recent business checking account statement.

General excise tax license and either a tax return with Schedule C or a recent business checking account statement. For parents attending school: A class schedule on official school letterhead displaying the student’s name, school and course schedule.

A class schedule on official school letterhead displaying the student’s name, school and course schedule. For parents in job training programs: A DHS_728 First-to-Work approval letter.

A DHS_728 First-to-Work approval letter. If applicable, custody documents and proof of legal guardianship.

If applicable, foster parent documents (must be resubmitted each school year).

How to Register

To avoid duplicate registrations, families are asked to have only one household member submit the online application. While online capacity has been expanded to handle high traffic, both online and in-person registrations will be date- and time-stamped and processed in the order received. Registration may be delayed because of incomplete applications, and space may fill before enrollment is confirmed.

A+ Program Fees

For the 2025-26 school year, the A+ program monthly fee is $200. Monthly fees are due on the first program day of each month.

Income-eligible families may apply for financial assistance through the state Department of Human Services A+ subsidy program. It can help offset the monthly program fee. DHS subsidy applicants must submit a new application and provide proof of income for all household members each school year. An eligibility estimation calculator is available on the HIDOE A+ website

For more information or assistance, visit the HIDOE A+ website or your child’s A+ provider’s website.