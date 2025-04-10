Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A series of small northwest to north-northwest swells will produce surf below April average on northern shores through most of the week. A small northwest swell will peak overnight and early Friday, then slowly decline through the weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected to build on Monday and decline Tuesday and Wednesday.
Strong trade winds near the state will produce elevated rough surf along east facing shores through Friday, with the largest waves affecting Kauai and Oahu. Surf along eastern shores will fall to near April average statewide on Saturday and decline below average Sunday through early next week.
South shore surf will be near April average into Friday, then decline back to summertime background levels during the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
