Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 3-5 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:29 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:41 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of small northwest to north-northwest swells will produce surf below April average on northern shores through most of the week. A small northwest swell will peak overnight and early Friday, then slowly decline through the weekend. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected to build on Monday and decline Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong trade winds near the state will produce elevated rough surf along east facing shores through Friday, with the largest waves affecting Kauai and Oahu. Surf along eastern shores will fall to near April average statewide on Saturday and decline below average Sunday through early next week.

South shore surf will be near April average into Friday, then decline back to summertime background levels during the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.