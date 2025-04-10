More Maui County employees, but where do they park? No comprehensive plan, yet

The Kalana O Maui Building is the focal point of the Wailuku civic campus. County employees park in lots on the Wells and Kaohu street sides of the building. County offices and parking also are in the One Main Plaza Building, from which this photo was taken. PC: Bryan Berkowitz

With growing numbers of Maui County employees, on paper, at least, is there enough space for them to park at the Kalana O Maui campus in Wailuku?

Maui County Council Member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins had that question in mind Wednesday afternoon when the Department of Management came before the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee as part of the annual department-by-department review of fiscal 2026 budget proposals. In total, Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed budget is $1.5 billion.

“Do we have a comprehensive parking plan for the Wailuku campus?” Uʻu-Hodgins asked. “I don’t know if we do. I don’t think we do.”

Then, she switched gears to the trend of hiring more county employees, saying: “We’re adding on people, left, right and center. You folks are going to have a whole bunch. Do we have places for people to park?”

Deputy Managing Director Erin Wade said there isn’t, currently, a comprehensive parking plan for the Kalana O Maui campus.

Now, county employees park on the north and south sides of the building and in lots across from Wells and Kaohu streets. There’s also parking available at One Main Plaza for employees who work there. There’s also ample room at the nearby 393-stall Wailuku Garage.

Wade said the county is working on a parking lot consolidation plan as part of a master plan for the campus.

“We’re looking at both office space and parking expansion that will probably be coming back to you next year,” she said. “That’s already in the works with (consultant) Group 70 that was contracted in the prior fiscal year, and can come forward with that.”

Uʻu-Hodgins’ question about available parking is a departure from often-asked questions about department position vacancies. But the need for employee parking correlates with budget issues such as growing numbers of Maui County job positions, and Maui County’s challenges in hiring hundreds of employees to fill current vacant positions, despite job fairs and “We’re Hiring” advertising.

As an example, the Department of Planning reported 24 vacancies in a March 31 letter to the Budget Committee. A dozen of the vacant positions are in various planner positions, leading to more overtime, less productivity and eroding morale. Also, money budgeted for vacant positions ties up funding that could be used elsewhere.

The Planning Department’s goal is to fill half of the positions in six months, and the remaining vacancies within 12 months.

Filling the vacancies, including two proposed expansion positions for fiscal 2026, is largely affected by current salary rates and housing challenges in Maui County, the department said.

If the vacant positions were removed from the fiscal 2026 budget, “the major consequence” would be “a significantly reduced ability to meet public service needs.”

“The department has several staff working overtime to meet the needs of our community,” the department said. “And, we are seeing signs of fatigue and burnout. Our budget is modest and appropriate given the kuleana we carry regarding wildfire recovery in addition to providing comprehensive service to all of Maui County.”

Labor shortages are not unique to Maui County. Statewide and nationally, employers report having difficulties getting qualified help because of shortages caused by an aging workforce, early retirement, lower labor force participation rates, limited access to childcare and other factors.

Uʻu-Hodgins also asked about parking in bustling Pāʻia town and at busy Hoʻokipa Beach Park, but no parking plans there, either.

According to the administration’s budget submission, the number of overall County employees (paid with all sources of funds) has grown from 3,002.9 in fiscal 2023, to 3,069.5 in fiscal 2024, to 3,175 in fiscal 2025 and 3,265.9 positions proposed in fiscal 2026. The 90.9 expansion positions are a 2.9% growth in positions over the current fiscal year.

For the number of employees (paid with county funds only) the number of employees per fiscal year were 2,861.4 in fiscal 2023, 2,925.8 in fiscal 2024, 3,021.6 in fiscal 2025 and 3,107.9 positions proposed for fiscal 2026. The 86.3 position, year-over-year increase from 2025 to 2026 (proposed) also amounts to a 2.9% expansion of positions.

The Department of Management had 25 vacant positions, according to an April 4 letter to the committee. Three vacancies are in the department’s Management Program; another four in the Office of Recovery; and 18 in Information Technology Services, the latter being hard-to-get personnel in today’s competitive, high-tech world.

Removing those positions from the fiscal 2026 budget would directly impact ongoing wildfire recovery efforts and countywide capital improvement projects. Taking away information technology funding would hinder IT services countywide and be detrimental to maintaining vital IT-related services, future upgrades and new project initiatives, the department said.

The Department of Management and its Office of Recovery are taking on the lead for post-wildfire disaster recovery, including management of Congress’ appropriation of $1.6 billion in federal relief. That amount is far short of the now estimated $7.7 billion in property damage left in the wake of an Aug. 8, 2023, firestorm that swept through Lahaina town, killing at least 102 people and leveling more than 2,200 structures, mostly housing.

The office has held public meetings for the community to learn about and provide input on the County’s draft Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Action Plan, also known by the acronym “CDBG-DR.”

Then, as if the department doesn’t have enough to do, it’s also taking oversight of the Board of Ethics from the Department of Corporation Counsel. The board will hire an executive director, an investigator and secretary, all expansion positions under the department.

The positions are needed so “the staff will have the capacity to conduct independent investigations, prosecute complaints, provide informal ethics opinions, and review financial disclosures statements and lobbyist filings on behalf of the board, as well as provide clerical support to the board. All positions will be appointed by the board,” the department said.

The department is proposing to add 10 positions, raising its number of personnel from 92 to 102. If adopted by the Council, the department’s overall budget would rise 53.5% from $67.75 million to $104 million.

Today, the Budget Committee will review the departments of Human Concerns and Housing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers in Wailuku. The meeting will be televised on Akakū Maui Community Media, cable Channel 53.

It will be the first time the new Department of Housing goes before the Budget Committee for review. Previously, the department had been a division within the former Department of Housing and Human Concerns. Voters decided to split the department in a Maui County Charter amendment.

At 6 p.m. today, the budget panel will hear from the West Maui community at the Lahaina Civic Center.

On Friday, committee deliberations will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Council Chambers. Then, at 6 p.m., the panel will visit with Molokaʻi residents at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

How to participate in ongoing budget deliberations:

Oral testimony is limited to three minutes at the beginning of the meeting. Testifiers can speak on any agenda item, in this case the proposed fiscal 2026 budget.

Online testimony can be offered via Teams link: http://tinyurl.com/BFED-Committee; or by calling 1-808-977-4067 and enter meeting code 420 614 452#

Written testimony is accepted via eComment. (Search for the meeting date on mauicounty.us/agendas, click on the eComment link, then select the agenda item to submit comments on.)

Testimony also can be submitted via email to BFED.committee@mauicounty.us or postal service to BFED Committee, Maui County Council, 200 S. High St., Wailuku 96793.

For more information on testifying, visit www.mauicounty.us/testify or contact the Office of Council Services.