Schatz, Democrats call on HHS to restore Title X funding in 23 states

US Sen. Brian Schatz and a coalition of 29 senators are calling on the US Department of Health and Human Services to immediately reinstate federal Title X family planning funding that was recently withheld from 23 states, including Hawai‘i.

In a letter led by Schatz and Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Mazie Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), the lawmakers warned that the funding lapse endangers health care access for nearly one million low-income and uninsured people.

“We urge you to swiftly reinstate funding to avoid extended gaps in service for vulnerable communities who rely on Title X-funded health centers and programs,” the senators wrote to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Title X is the only federal program solely dedicated to family planning services. In 2023, it supported care for 2.8 million patients across nearly 4,000 clinics, according to health advocacy nonprofit KKF. The program provides cancer screenings, contraception, pregnancy care and STI testing regardless of ability to pay.

On April 1, the Trump administration began withholding full or partial Title X grants in the affected states, cutting all funds to Hawai‘i and six other states. The move impacts 23 percent of the entire Title X network, with potential consequences for maternal health, clinic closures and reduced access in rural areas, the senators said.

According to the letter, seven states—California, Hawai‘i, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana and Utah—received no funding under the change. Meanwhile, 16 other states—including Alaska, Minnesota, Ohio and Texas—saw reduced Title X access.

In response, Schatz said he has placed a hold on more than 300 Trump nominees, including the nominee for HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, who would oversee Title X.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and 25 other senators also signed the letter.

The full text of the letter is available here.