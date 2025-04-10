Wailuku FCU awards $6,250 grant to Pacific Cancer Foundation

A check is presented to Pacific Cancer Foundation leaders on April 3, 2025. Pictured (L-R): Nicole Apoliona, board member, Jenny Worth, executive director, Craig Kinoshita, Wailuku FCU CEO, Michael Gurat, Wailuku FCU special projects officer, and Barry Helle, board president.(Courtesy: Wailuku FCU)

Wailuku Federal Credit Union, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, has awarded a $6,250 grant to the Pacific Cancer Foundation through the Member Impact Fund. The matching grant program supports affordable housing and community development across Hawaiʻi, Utah and Guam, with more than $6 million in total funding distributed this year.

“We are truly honored to support the Pacific Cancer Foundation in its critical mission to improve the lives of cancer patients, survivors and caregivers,” said Craig Kinoshita, CEO of Wailuku Federal Credit Union.

Founded over 20 years ago, the Pacific Cancer Foundation offers free services to those affected by cancer in Maui County, including patient navigation, transportation to treatment, nutritional support and wellness programs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This grant will help us continue to provide vital services that make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer,” said Jenny Worth, executive director of the Pacific Cancer Foundation. “It allows us to strengthen our community presence and deliver compassionate care during some of the most difficult times in people’s lives.”

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines provides financial support to more than 1,200 institutions. Since launching the Member Impact Fund in 2023, the program has awarded nearly $50 million in grants through partnerships with member banks and credit unions.

“The commitment of Wailuku Federal Credit Union to champion organizations like the Pacific Cancer Foundation inspires us all,” said FHLB Des Moines President and CEO Kris Williams.