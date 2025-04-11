Construction now underway for new Clinical Decision Unit at Maui Memorial Medical Center

Nan and Wayne Kocourek, major donors to the new CDU project, in front of the CDU project sign at Maui Memorial Medical Center at last month’s blessing ceremony.

Maui Health Foundation hosted a blessing ceremony on March 10, for the future site of the Nan and Wayne Kocourek Clinical Decision Unit (CDU) at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The new CDU, which will be built off of the Emergency Department, will streamline diagnosis and improve care for those requiring immediate life-saving intervention while also allowing physicians and staff to monitor patients who do not require inpatient admission but are not well enough to go home.

Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua conducted a traditional Hawaiian blessing ceremony. Honored guests included major donors Nan and Wayne Kocourek, Office of the Governor Maui Representative, Leon S. Bolosan, and Office of the Governor Community Relief Liaison Felea‘i Tau, as well as community, foundation and hospital leaders.

In addition to the blessing, Maui Health Foundation Board President Tamar Goodfellow recognized the contributions of Nan and Wayne Kocourek that made the CDU a possibility.

“It is my privilege to thank Nan and Wayne. Before the plans and sketches were even ready, they understood the significance of this unit to the health of Maui and had the confidence to step up with the first funding source for the project,” said Goodfellow. “That seed money of $1 million allowed us to leverage other sources, and the balance was funded equally through community donors to the Maui Health Foundation, Kaiser Permanente and the State of Hawaiʻi. The Kocoureks’ kind of leadership and generosity doesn’t come often or easily. It is truly exceptional.”

(L to R) Maui Health Foundation Board President Tamar Goodfellow, Nan and Wayne Kocourek, Foundation Board Vice President Karen Williams, Maui Health CEO Lynn Fulton, and Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer Melinda Sweany.

“Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED) is one of the busiest in the entire state,” said Maui Health CEO Lynn Fulton. “Having a Clinical Decision Unit, with its 12 observation beds and dedicated area for patients with chest pains, will improve the timeliness and quality of care for Emergency Department patients. We’re thrilled with what this new addition will offer for our community.”

“This blessing marked more than the opening of a new hospital unit,” said Melinda Sweany, Maui Health Foundation Chief Philanthropy Officer. “It was a celebration of a community’s commitment to health, healing, and hope. Every donor who contributed to this project is part of the legacy we are building together.”

Pre-construction work to prepare for the Emergency Department buildout began after the ceremony in March; groundbreaking will take place this month, and the CDU is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.