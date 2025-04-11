Hawaiian Electric continues seabird data collection on Maui

The seabird data collected will be used for development of its Maui Island Habitat Conservation Plan. PC: Hawaiian Electric

Hawaiian Electric continues to take significant steps in the collection of seabird data required for the development of its Maui Island Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP), first announced in November 2022.

The seabird data collection will take place at various sites across Maui through the end of 2025. The work involves using a special truck-mounted radar in strategically placed locations to continue collecting seabird flight path and elevation data. The work is being conducted by Hamer Environmental, a Hawaiian Electric subcontractor.

Hawaiian Electric started its seabird data collection in 2023 on Maui and it is a significant step in acquiring information for the company’s HCP. This information will allow Hawaiian Electric to identify the specific areas where seabirds are traveling and to understand the potential for adverse impacts caused by company-owned utility lines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For questions about this work, please contact: Sean Moura, Hawaiian Electric Senior Environmental Scientist, at sean.moura@hawaiianelectric.com.