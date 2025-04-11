Hoʻōla LTRG trains local Disaster Case Managers for long-term recovery on Maui

Newly trained Disaster Case Managers representing four organizations recently celebrated completion of an intensive DCM training. (Photo credit: Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group)

Hoʻōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group (Hoʻōla iā LTRG) recently hosted an eight-module Disaster Case Management training program, equipping 17 staff from four organizations—Hoʻōla LTRG, Hawaiʻi Community Lending, Kaibigan ng Lahaina and Roots Reborn—with the skills and knowledge to support disaster-affected individuals and families on their recovery journeys.

The training, facilitated by the Disaster Leadership Team’s Jessica Farmer and Carlene Anders, emphasized a holistic approach to long-term recovery. Disaster Case Managers serve as primary contacts for survivors, helping them navigate complex needs, access resources and advocate for long-term well-being.

“Disaster Case Management isn’t just a process—it’s a promise to walk with survivors until they are truly home again,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, executive director of Hoʻōla iā LTRG, in an announcement Thursday. “This training has planted seeds of trust and transformation that will grow throughout our community. Each case manager brings their own heart, language and lived experience to the work. That’s how we restore hope—one connection at a time.”

Within two weeks of completing the training, a newly trained case manager presented an unmet needs case to Hoʻōla iā LTRG’s Resources Roundtable, resulting in funding from several partner organizations. More cases are already in development for presentation later this month, the group said.

Stephanie Espiritu, navigation specialist with Hawaiʻi Community Lending, said the program enhanced the organization’s ability to serve clients holistically. “With this knowledge and a commitment to collaboration with other organizations rather than working in isolation, we can provide more comprehensive and effective support to our clients,” she said.

Veronica Mendoza-Jachowski, founding executive director of Roots Reborn, said the program offers a long-needed pathway for migrant and immigrant communities. “It’s truly an honor to be part of this coalition,” she said. “I hope it inspires similar efforts nationwide.”

Sieny Corpuz, director of community operations for Kaibigan ng Lahaina, added, “What we gained from this training goes far beyond casework. We now carry the responsibility and privilege of ensuring our community members are not forgotten.”

The training was sponsored by the American Red Cross. For more information about the Disaster Case Management Program, contact Stephen Van Bueren, Hoʻōla resource management coordinator, at stephen@mauilongtermrecovery.org or visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org.