Hawaiian Home Lands Sovereignty Conference set for June in Waikīkī

This year’s conference “short takes” speakers include DHHL Director Kali Watson, SCHHA Vice Chair Maile Luuwai, Gov. Josh Green, Aunty Kanani Kapuniai of Waimea homesteads, Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama and Maui Homestead Leader Daniel Ornellas of Waiehu Kou. (Courtesy photos: SCHHA)

The Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations has announced its annual Hawaiian Home Lands Sovereignty Conference from June 2–4, 2025, at the Ala Moana Hotel in Waikīkī.

The event focuses on the 203,000 acres of Hawaiian Home Lands, as defined under the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920, and the tens of thousands of Native Hawaiians eligible for homesteading.

Organizers say the conference — now in its 38th year — celebrates self-governance, the homestead community and the legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, who advocated for Native Hawaiian self-determination and access to ʻāina.

This year’s three-day conference will feature plenary sessions, breakout discussions and a special evening policy session. Local and national policymakers, community leaders and practitioners are expected to participate.

Schedule

Monday, June 2: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Plenary & Breakout Sessions)

Tuesday, June 3: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Plenary & Breakout Sessions), followed by an Evening Policy Session

Wednesday, June 4: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Plenary & Closing)

Registration

The full 2.5-day conference registration fee is $350. Scholarships reducing the fee to $50 are available, supported by sponsors. Registration is open online at this link.

Lodging

A special room rate of $179 per night (plus taxes and fees) is available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Reservations can be made here.

For more information, email conference@hawaiianhomesteads.org or call (808) 312-1001.

Conference Short Takes

In the lead-up to the Hawaiian Home Lands Sovereignty Conference, set for June 2–4, 2025, the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations (SCHHA) will highlight more than 25 scheduled speakers and 16 planned breakout and training sessions.

The first round of featured speakers includes Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green; Tlingit Haida Tribal Leader Jackie Pata; Native Hawaiian Health CEO Sheri Daniels; homestead leader Lilia Kapuniai; and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director Kali Watson.

The second group features Maui County Council Member Tasha Kama; Kalima case attorney Tom Grande; tribal leader Derek Valdo; and DHHL Deputy Director Katie Lambert.

Next, SCHHA will spotlight SCHHA Council Vice Chair and homestead leader Maile Luuwai; Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi; national Native finance leader Chrystel Cornelius; homestead leader Iwalani Laybon-McBrayer; and state Rep. Darius Kila.

Following that, the lineup includes SCHHA leader Aunty Kanani Kapuniai of Waimea; state Sen. Samantha DeCorte; Waitlist HBA leader Kainoa MacDonald; tribal attorney Dion Killsback; and Jodie Akau of the Kanehili Homesteads.

The final group of featured speakers includes Maui homestead leader Daniel Ornellas; Native agriculture visionary Janie Hipp; nonprofit loan fund executive Rolina Faagai; national trainer Lanelle Smith; and state Rep. Diamond Garcia.

Breakout and training sessions will cover a range of topics, including Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian joint policy collaboration, grant writing, lease transfers and successor designations, the Trauma of Money Method, home mortgages, child care businesses and more.