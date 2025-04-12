He-Man Competition returns to Slim’s Power Tools in Kahului

Slim’s Power Tools has announced its 32nd Annual He-Man Competition slated for Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Courtesy: Slim’s Power Tools, Inc.)

The 32nd Annual He-Man Competition—a test of strength, skill and precision—returns to Slim’s Power Tools in Kahului on Saturday, April 26.

Hosted by Slim’s, the largest locally owned power tool distributor in the state, the event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the company’s Kahului location, 142 Kalepa Place. The competition coincides with the store’s annual clearance sale, which begins at 8 a.m.

Inspired by traditional lumberjack contests, the competition includes a one-part challenge for individuals and a multi-step challenge for power tool vendors.

Challengers vs. Vendors: The Ultimate Test

Participants will put their strength to the test by completing one manual event:

Drill Da Bit: Drill a hole through a 4×4 using an old-school brace drill.

Meanwhile, power tool vendors will take on a fast-paced, three-part challenge:

Cut Da Wood: Saw through a 4×4 with a reciprocating saw.

Saw through a 4×4 with a reciprocating saw. Unscrew Da Screw: Remove two 2-inch drywall screws from a 4×4 using an impact driver.

Remove two 2-inch drywall screws from a 4×4 using an impact driver. Drill Da Bit: Drill two 5/8-inch holes through a 4×4 with a cordless drill.

All participants will receive $20 in Powerbucks, and those who complete the manual challenge earn a limited-edition He-Man competitor shirt and an additional $50 in Powerbucks.

“This competition highlights the skill, speed and accuracy that make power tools essential,” said Rand Okemura, president of Slim’s Power Tools. “It’s inspired by traditional lumberjack contests, and every year the excitement just keeps growing.”

The event also features live tool demonstrations, hourly doorbusters and discounted equipment, including drills, saws and impacts.

For more information, contact Megan Okemura at (808) 268-9981 or megan@slimspowertools.com.