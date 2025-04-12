Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2025

April 12, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

                            Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:40 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:03 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:08 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf is expected along north and west facing shores through the remainder of this weekend. A moderate, medium period northwest (310-330) swell is due to enter the local waters on Monday. This swell will push surf to near the April average, followed by a decline Tuesday and Wednesday. A slightly larger north northwest (330-350) swell is progged to arrive Thursday and could produce surf that approaches advisory levels through at least Friday. 


Elevated rough surf will continue along east facing shores through Monday, due to the breezy trades. Surf should then subside Tuesday into mid- week as winds ease locally and upstream of the state. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain near or below April average as typical background south swell moves through, keeping surf from going flat through much of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments