Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:40 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:03 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:08 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf is expected along north and west facing shores through the remainder of this weekend. A moderate, medium period northwest (310-330) swell is due to enter the local waters on Monday. This swell will push surf to near the April average, followed by a decline Tuesday and Wednesday. A slightly larger north northwest (330-350) swell is progged to arrive Thursday and could produce surf that approaches advisory levels through at least Friday.

Elevated rough surf will continue along east facing shores through Monday, due to the breezy trades. Surf should then subside Tuesday into mid- week as winds ease locally and upstream of the state.

Surf along south facing shores will remain near or below April average as typical background south swell moves through, keeping surf from going flat through much of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.