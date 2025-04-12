Public input sought to shape 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is encouraging public participation in shaping the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan. PC: DLNR

As Hawaiʻi faces growing threats to its unique native wildlife and habitats, state officials are asking the public to determine conservation priorities in the next decade.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is inviting the public to participate in a review of the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan, known by the acronym SWAP. Updated every 10 years, the plan outlines voluntary strategies to protect species and ecosystems across the islands.

“We want to hear from everyone — whether you’re a researcher, educator, cultural practitioner, landowner, or just someone who cares about Hawaiʻi’s native wildlife,” said Maya Goodoni, Division of Aquatic Resources watershed management specialist. “Your insights help ensure the SWAP reflects what matters most to the people and ecosystems of Hawaiʻi.”

The SWAP serves as the state’s comprehensive roadmap for wildlife conservation. It identifies “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” and sets forward-looking, collaborative approaches to habitat protection and restoration. It also plays a key role in helping Hawaiʻi secure federal support through the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants Program, which funds a wide range of conservation efforts.

The department’s divisions of Aquatic Resources and Forestry and Wildlife will host a virtual public review of the updated plan on April 29, offering two time slots for participation: 10 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

Both sessions will include an overview of the action plan formation process, highlight significant updates for 2025, and open the floor for public questions and feedback.

To attend, participants can join via Zoom using the following Zoom link: https://hawaii.zoom.us/j/83526168265. Meeting ID is 835 2616 8265, and passcode: 864652

Organizers hope the sessions will draw a diverse range of perspectives to help guide the state’s next decade of wildlife conservation efforts.