HECO to present wildfire safety strategies at next Lahaina Community Webinar

File photo: Hawaiian Electric Company – Maui /Twitter

A presentation on Hawaiian Electric’s wildfire safety strategies and new technologies will be given during the County of Maui Office of Recovery’s monthly Lahaina Community Webinar on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.

Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric’s senior vice president of planning and technology, will share how the company has been deploying new technology, fortifying infrastructure and minimizing fire hazards, as well as expanding community partnerships to significantly reduce the risk of a wildfire started by its equipment as part of the company’s Wildfire Safety Strategy.

The webinar will also include updates from the US Army Corps of Engineers on current operations, the County Department of Environmental Management on environmental monitoring at the Temporary Debris Storage site and the Office of Recovery on the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Action Plan.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentations, with panelists from the County’s Office of Recovery, Department of Public Works (4Leaf), Department of Water Supply, Department of Environmental Management, Department of Planning, the Army Corps and Hawaiian Electric.

Questions may be submitted in advance by Monday, April 14, or during the webinar. Registration is required at MauiRecovers.org/events. The webinar will also be broadcast live on Akakū Channel 53 and available for replay on MauiRecovers.org the following day.

Next-up after the webinar is an in-person Lahaina Community Meeting on Wednesday, May 7, at the Lahaina Intermediate School cafeteria.