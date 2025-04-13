Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 14, 2025

April 13, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-6
4-6
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 03:12 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 09:17 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:21 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 03:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:07 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




East shore surf will remain at or just above average through Tuesday, and will be rather rough due to the strong trades, particularly through Monday. As the trades diminish during the second half of the week, surf along east facing shores will drop below normal. A small to moderate sized northwest swell will give a boost to surf along north and west facing shores Monday and Tuesday, followed by a decline Wednesday and Thursday. A new moderate-sized north-northwest swell will arrive late Thursday, potentially bringing advisory level surf to north and west facing shores Friday, then lowering next weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small and mostly at background levels through late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
