Sen. Schatz to host statewide telephone town hall

April 13, 2025, 10:00 AM HST
US Sen. Brian Schatz addresses attendees of the Upcountry Aloha Luncheon (8.8.24) PC: County of Maui

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) will host a telephone town hall meeting at noon on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

During the meeting, Schatz will give updates on his work in Washington and take questions from constituents across Hawai‘i on their concerns.

Participants can register for the event by visiting: schatz.senate.gov/townhall. After signing up, participants will receive a call at the start of the meeting inviting them to join the conversation.

