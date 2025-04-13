USPS to host hiring fair on Maui, April 18

The US Postal Service is currently hiring for carrier positions in Kīhei. (Courtesy: USPS)

The United States Postal Service is actively hiring for positions across Hawaiʻi and will host several upcoming job fairs—including one virtual event and two in-person events, including one in Kīhei.

The virtual job fair takes place Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom. Interested applicants can join at b.link/th21ncy3.

In-person hiring events will be held at the following locations:

Thursday, April 17, 2025

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kapaʻa Post Office Plant

4-1101 Kūhiō Highway, Kapaʻa, Kauaʻi

Friday, April 18, 2025

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kīhei Post Office

1254 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei, Maui

USPS staff will be available to answer questions, provide information about benefits and job requirements and guide potential applicants through the online application process. Current openings include carrier positions in Kīhei (Maui), Kapaʻa (Kauaʻi) and other locations statewide.

Salaries start at $19.33 per hour, depending on the position.

Driving for some positions is required: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger. The driving must have taken place in the US, its possessions or territories or in US military installations worldwide. See position description for full requirements.

The Postal Service encourages veterans to apply and offers training and opportunities for career advancement.

For more information or to apply online, visit usps.com/careers and search for job openings in Hawaiʻi. Listings are updated weekly.