Maui Surf Forecast for April 15, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 03:43 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 09:55 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 02:36 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:59 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:07 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small to moderate size, medium period northwest swell is filling around Kauai and Oahu today. Nearshore buoys are observing a 4 to 6 foot swell peaking in the 14 to 16 second bands this afternoon. This swell will result in slightly over head to double head high surf within the highest sets along many north and west-facing shores through the early Tuesday morning hours. The swell will decline from Tuesday morning into Wednesday. A larger moderate size north northwest swell will arrive Thursday. If this swell comes in as guidance is currently suggesting, surf will achieve High Surf Advisory heights along many of the north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands Thursday night and Friday.

East-facing shore surf will remain somewhat rough tonight due to recent strong east trades over and upstream of the islands. As winds fall off in the coming days, responding east chop will significantly drop off.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small and mostly at background levels through Thursday. A series of small overlapping south swells could increase surf up to seasonal levels from Friday through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.