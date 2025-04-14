Queen Kaʻahumanu Center partners with local nonprofits for April events

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. PC: Brian Perry

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center continues its commitment to supporting Maui’s families by partnering with local nonprofits for free, impactful events this month. These events are part of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s broader effort to create welcoming spaces for education, health, and cultural celebration, all while supporting the organizations doing meaningful work across the island.

The MOA Museum of Art returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for its Annual Children’s Painting Exhibition. This special showcase celebrates the creativity and imagination of our keiki, featuring artwork submitted by students across Hawaiʻi.

The following week, on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will host the Smiles for Miles Family Health & Wellness Event. Attendees are welcome to participate in free dental screenings and cleanings, health and wellness resources, car seat safety checks, keiki passport and activities, arts and crafts, and more. Families can also connect with local services and participate in giveaways.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“These events reflect the heart of who we are at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “By opening our space to organizations that uplift our keiki and support family wellness, we’re helping to build a stronger, more connected Maui community.”

For more information about upcoming events and programs at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, visit https://queenkaahumanucenter.com/events/