Seabury Hall students sign National Letters of Intent for collegiate level soccer and rodeo

Colorado and Miranda with their families. Photo by Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall

Two student-athletes from Seabury Hall’s Class of 2025—Pōkaikilani Colorado and Elizabeth Miranda—committed to college teams during National Letter of Intent signing day. In a special assembly held on campus, the Seabury Hall community gathered to honor these outstanding seniors’ achievements, commitment, and bright futures as they prepare to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

“This is a truly special day for our athletics program,” said Seabury Hall athletic director Yaya Meyer during the assembly. “The path to playing college sports is incredibly challenging—only about 7% of high school athletes move on to compete at the collegiate level, and just 2% earn athletic scholarships. These two remarkable students have not only met that challenge, they’ve surpassed it with dedication, resilience and excellence.”

Pōkaikilani Colorado. Photo by Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall

Pōkaikilani Colorado, a standout player on Seabury Hall’s girls soccer team, has officially signed to play collegiate soccer at Lewis & Clark College. Her soccer journey has been marked by commitment both on and off the field. Competing with Valley Isle Soccer Academy, she consistently elevated her level of play, including guest-playing with Cook Inlet Elite 64—the top U19 team in Alaska—helping them secure a first-place finish at the prestigious San Diego Surf Cup.

Colorado has showcased her talents on national stages, including the All Stars World Cup Showcases in Connecticut, and has been invited to try out by NCAA Division I, II, and III programs across the country. A highlight in her journey came when former US Olympian and World Cup player Stephanie Cox invited her to try out for her team—even with a full roster.

Beyond her athleticism, Colorado has made a meaningful impact as a youth coach, volunteering with Premier Toca futsal camps in Santa Barbara and coaching Lahaina’s West Maui AYSO U8 girls team. Her leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication to service exemplify the Seabury Hall spirit.

Elizabeth Miranda. Photo by Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall

In a historic first for Seabury Hall, senior Elizabeth Miranda has signed her NLI to compete in rodeo at the collegiate level, committing to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Miranda is a nationally ranked rodeo athlete whose impressive résumé includes appearances at the National High School Finals Rodeo in South Dakota, Iowa, and Wyoming. She has also competed in the Junior Patriot Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, and at the Hawaiʻi State Rodeo Finals across all four major Hawaiian Islands.

Her list of accolades includes:

Reserve World Champion

All-Around World Champion

5th in the World – Breakaway Roping

7th in the World – Reining Cow Horse

Horse of the Year

3x Hawaiʻi State All-Around Champion



Miranda’s achievements represent not only personal success but also a groundbreaking moment for Seabury Hall, as she became the school’s first student-athlete to pursue rodeo at the collegiate level.

Pōkaikilani, Seabury Hall Athletic Director Yaya Meyer, and Elizabeth Miranda. Photo by Bryan Berkowitz/Seabury Hall

While Colorado and Miranda excel in vastly different sports, they share the same core values: dedication, leadership, and integrity. Balancing the rigorous demands of athletics and academics, they have embodied the Seabury Hall ideal of excellence in all pursuits.

“We are so proud of Pōkaikilani and Elizabeth—not just for their athletic accomplishments, but for the outstanding individuals they are,” said Meyer. “They lead by example, they inspire others, and they’ve already left a lasting legacy here at Seabury Hall.”