Stage 1 water shortage now in effect for Upcountry Maui

A Stage 1 water shortage is now in effect for customers in the Upcountry, Maui, service area, the County of Maui Department of Water Supply announced.

The Upcountry service area includes Makawao, Upper and Lower Kula, Haiʻkū, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Kokomo, Kaupakalua, Ulumalu, Kēōkea, ʻUlupalakua and Kanaio.

Although the area has experienced recent rain, the rainfall is not sufficient to maintain adequate reservoir levels without the request for water conservation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The department is asking all Upcountry customers to follow all water use restrictions to conserve water and protect our water resources. The following restrictions apply to all users, including County parks and facilities, commercial uses and multi-family units:

1. Irrigation is allowed for no more than two days per week according to the following schedule:

Monday and Friday for even-numbered residential addresses.

Tuesday and Saturday for odd-numbered residential addresses.

Wednesday and Sunday for even-numbered commercial facilities and multi-family units.

Monday and Thursday for odd-numbered commercial facilities and multi-family units.

2. Customers must repair any leaks, breaks or faulty sprinklers within five days of notice or notification to the extent feasible.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

3. Existing pools shall not be emptied and refilled using potable water unless required for public health and safety purposes.

4. Filling or refilling ornamental ponds is prohibited. Ornamental ponds that sustain aquatic life and were actively managed prior to the shortage declaration are exempt.

The Department is also asking customers to apply the following voluntary conservation practices: