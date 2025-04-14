Steve’s Plumbing & A/C partners with Maui Food Bank to complete first Maui Food Drive

Maui Food Bank with Steve’s Plumbing & A/C.

In a united effort to support local families experiencing food insecurity, Steve’s Plumbing & A/C partnered with Maui Food Bank to host its first-ever food drive on Maui. The initiative is part of Steve’s Plumbing & A/C’s 2024/2025 island-wide community outreach campaign and reflects a growing commitment to the communities they serve.

“Our team on Maui is more than a crew. We’re ‘ohana and we step up when our ‘ohana sees a need in the community,” said Brent Iovino, Maui Operations Manager at Steve’s Plumbing & A/C Service. “It’s a privilege to give back to the people who’ve welcomed us into their homes.”

Though this marks the company’s first formal food drive on Maui, Steve’s Plumbing & A/C has long been active in community support efforts across the Hawaiian Islands. To date, the company has donated over 12,000 meals and plans to expand its impact through targeted, island-specific drives.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This food drive was made possible thanks to the generous support of our employees and customers,” added Iovino. “It was a genuine team effort and one of many community initiatives we have planned for 2025.”