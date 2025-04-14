Maui Arts & Entertainment

Wonderful World of Aloha Cultural Activity Center celebrates anniversary with Lei Day fun

April 14, 2025, 1:11 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Oni Foundation VP, Kuʻulei Pridgen, shares moʻolelo while leading a group of keiki during a tour of the Foundation’s museum. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / Chloe Tolentino
  • Colorful lei will be part of the Oni Foundation’s Lei Day and first anniversary celebration on May 3 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / David Whitney
  • Plumeria will be part of the recognition of Lei Day during the Foundation’s first anniversary celebration of its Wonderful World of Aloha Center from 5 to 7 p.m. May 3. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / Sean M Hower
  • Experienced hands work their magic in turning ti leaves into a cherished lei for someone special. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / Sean M Hower
  • Instruction in making ti leaf lei will be offered during the Oni Foundation’s celebration of Lei Day and the first anniversary of its Wonderful World of Aloha center next month at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / Sean M Hower

Celebrate Lei Day in style as the Wonderful World of Aloha Cultural Activity Center marks its first anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. May 3 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The family friendly event hosted by the Oni Foundation will feature an evening of music, dance and lei-making for guests of all ages.

The celebration is an opportunity for the community and island visitors to immerse themselves in the art of lei crafting, with instruction in a variety of traditional and modern techniques using ti leaf, kukui nut, ribbon, yarn and fresh flowers.

“This is the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of aloha and learn to make something with your own hands, just in time for Mother’s Day, or graduation, or simply to share with someone special,” said David Whitney, executive director of Oni Foundation. “All of the proceeds go directly to funding our mission and community enrichment programs,” he said.

Instruction in making ti leaf lei will be offered during the Oni Foundation’s celebration of Lei Day and the first anniversary of its Wonderful World of Aloha center next month at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and cost $50 per participant, including all supplies. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / Sean M Hower
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 3
Time: 5 – 7 p.m.
Cost: $50 per participant (includes all supplies)
Location: Wonderful World of Aloha – Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. Suite 2C03, (second level next to Fun Factory)
Booking: Seating is limited. Reserve your spot at WorldAloha.org

This all-ages event welcomes both kamaʻāina and visitors, though crafts are recommended for participants 10 years of age and up. The event takes place indoors — rain or shine — and includes access to the center’s multi-cultural Migrations costume museum.

The Wonderful World of Aloha Center, operated by Oni Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to perpetuating the multicultural heritage of Hawaiʻi. The center offers ongoing cultural crafts, music, and dance classes, along with museum tours and traditional dance performances.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Can’t stay for the full event? You can still support the Oni Foundation’s mission by purchasing a fresh or forever lei made by the hālau of ʻAumakua Productions, or by making a donation at WorldAloha.org or https://www.onifoundation.org/make-a-donation.

Regular center hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. For bookings and more information, visit WorldAloha.org

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments