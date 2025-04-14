Wonderful World of Aloha Cultural Activity Center celebrates anniversary with Lei Day fun



















Celebrate Lei Day in style as the Wonderful World of Aloha Cultural Activity Center marks its first anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. May 3 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The family friendly event hosted by the Oni Foundation will feature an evening of music, dance and lei-making for guests of all ages.

The celebration is an opportunity for the community and island visitors to immerse themselves in the art of lei crafting, with instruction in a variety of traditional and modern techniques using ti leaf, kukui nut, ribbon, yarn and fresh flowers.

“This is the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of aloha and learn to make something with your own hands, just in time for Mother’s Day, or graduation, or simply to share with someone special,” said David Whitney, executive director of Oni Foundation. “All of the proceeds go directly to funding our mission and community enrichment programs,” he said.

Instruction in making ti leaf lei will be offered during the Oni Foundation’s celebration of Lei Day and the first anniversary of its Wonderful World of Aloha center next month at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 3, and cost $50 per participant, including all supplies. PC: Courtesy Oni Foundation / Sean M Hower

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 3

Time: 5 – 7 p.m.

Cost: $50 per participant (includes all supplies)

Location: Wonderful World of Aloha – Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. Suite 2C03, (second level next to Fun Factory)

Booking: Seating is limited. Reserve your spot at WorldAloha.org

This all-ages event welcomes both kamaʻāina and visitors, though crafts are recommended for participants 10 years of age and up. The event takes place indoors — rain or shine — and includes access to the center’s multi-cultural Migrations costume museum.

The Wonderful World of Aloha Center, operated by Oni Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to perpetuating the multicultural heritage of Hawaiʻi. The center offers ongoing cultural crafts, music, and dance classes, along with museum tours and traditional dance performances.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Can’t stay for the full event? You can still support the Oni Foundation’s mission by purchasing a fresh or forever lei made by the hālau of ʻAumakua Productions, or by making a donation at WorldAloha.org or https://www.onifoundation.org/make-a-donation.

Regular center hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. For bookings and more information, visit WorldAloha.org