First Nobu restaurant on Maui launches at Grand Wailea

Private Dining Room at Nobu Grand Wailea Maui. PC: credit Michael Mundy

Maui’s iconic luxury beachfront resort, Grand Wailea, opened its doors Monday to the island’s first Nobu restaurant.

The grand 13,000 sq. ft. space designed by Rockwell Group showcases Chef Nobu’s signature Japanese dishes with South American influence alongside a selection of Maui-exclusive offerings.

Following its $350 million renovation, the new opening will expand the resort’s destination dining offering, alongside Olivine and Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa.

Founded by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro, and Meir Teper, the launch marks Nobu’s first restaurant on Maui – and second in Hawaiʻi.

With interiors by renowned architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, Nobu Grand Wailea Maui will present a dramatic space of grand proportions. Featuring indoor and al fresco dining, alongside a sushi bar and private dining space, the new location is a continuation of Japanese craft spanning more than three decades.

The Terrace at Nobu Grand Wailea Maui. PC: credit Michael Mundy

Signature offerings include local line-caught fish with black bean sauce, alongside Nobu favorites such as the iconic Black Cod with Miso, Yellowtail Jalapeño, Rock Shrimp Tempura, and the acclaimed sushi synonymous with the brand.

Only available at the Grand Wailea location, diners will indulge with desserts including a tres leches cake featuring Hawaiʻi’s beloved Kona Coffee, topped with a coffee gel, vanilla whipped cream and hazelnut praline crunch. The menu will also offer a delicate pavlova highlighting O’ahu’s Lāʻie Vanilla, served with a blood orange sorbet.

“At Nobu, inventive cuisine and unparalleled service are at the heart of everything we do. We are thrilled to introduce Nobu’s signature style to Maui alongside a curation of dessert menu items that will be exclusive to the resort,” said Chef Nobu. “Grand Wailea is an iconic destination in Maui and we’re honored to expand our brand’s footprint within one of Hawaiʻi’s most prominent oceanfront hotels.”

“It’s a perfect synergy between the unparalleled luxury of Grand Wailea and the culinary experience that made Nobu a global phenomenon,” said JP Oliver, Area Managing Director, Grand Wailea. “This partnership elevates the resort to new heights, offering an extraordinary world-class destination for impeccable food and service.”

Brian Kaufman, Managing Director at Blackstone, said, “The opening of Nobu at Grand Wailea will mark another milestone in the transformation of this iconic property, providing guests and community members with an unforgettable experience. We are thrilled to add a world-renowned dining partner like Nobu.” Blackstone Real Estate acquired Grand Wailea in 2018.

Guests enter Nobu Grand Wailea Maui descending from a grand imperial staircase off the property’s spectacular open-air lobby. With 35-foot-high ceilings, the space honors the resort’s impressive scale with a light palette and textures inspired by shifting sands, palm trees, and nautical touchpoints. Perhaps the most striking element of the design is a dip-dyed indigo linen installation, which hangs above the main dining room, undulating to evoke the nearby ocean waves.

Inspired by Maui’s natural surroundings, Rockwell Group blended Nobu’s signature materials like black cerused wood, white onyx, and lacquered walnut burl with teak furnishings, which complement shades of blue, green, and neutrals. In addition to carved, organic and stacked forms, the restaurant features work by San Francisco-based contemporary artist Windy Chien. Raised in Hawaiʻi, Chien created a custom-knotted rope installation presented in the main dining clerestory windows. Notably, the open-air space does not have air conditioning, and is perfectly cooled by the ocean breeze.

Landscaping Manager, Jim Heid, takes care of over 600 species of plants on the sprawling 40-acre property. At Nobu Grand Wailea Maui, Heidshowcases tropical Maui-native plants across the exterior arrival courtyard and lānai terraces, perfectly blending with Nobu’s vision.

Nobu launches at Grand Wailea under the direction of Executive Chef, Kyle Marston, whose new role marks a decade working with Chef Nobu. He was previously Executive Kitchen Chef at Matsuhisa Denver before joining Nobu Old Park Lane (London) as Head Chef. Marston will work alongside Head Sushi Chef, Bora Oh, previously of Nobu Malibu.

The new opening will grow the resort’s destination dining outlets, under the direction of Executive Chef, Ryan Urig. Olivine presents an oceanfront culinary destination that infuses local Hawaiian ingredients with authentic Italian flavors, whilst Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa offers a seafood and steakhouse restaurant highlighting fresh, sustainable ingredients.

The launch of Nobu Grand Wailea Maui coincides with the forthcoming opening of Nobu at fellow BRE property, the iconic Hotel del Coronado.

Grand Wailea is located at 3850 Wailea Alanui Dr, Wailea-Mākena, HI 96753-8443

Open Monday – Sunday for dinner service, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Reservations via OpenTable

www.nobugrandwaileamaui.com