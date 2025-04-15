Roots School on Maui named one of Hawaiʻi’s Best Workplaces by PBN

PC: Roots School.

Pacific Business News recently named Roots School in Haʻikū as one of Hawaiʻi’s Best Workplaces, the school announced. Roots was one out of 11 total honorees in the Small Business (10-24 employees) category.

Hawaiʻi’s Best Workplaces were awarded based on employee engagement scores calculated by Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, and by employee feedback. Scored categories included Communication and Resources, Team Dynamics, Manager Effectiveness and Trust in Leadership.

“We are so honored to receive this recognition,” said Melita Charan, Head of School. “Our employees are our greatest resource, and we work hard to ensure that our teachers and staff are respected and valued. Teachers are especially at risk of burnout, so we are very creative in the ways that we support our faculty, including providing flex days each week when they have designated free time to lesson plan, communicate with parents or catch up on other tasks.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Honorees will be recognized at a reception at Pacific Business News on Oʻahu on May 15.

PC: Roots School.

Roots School serves children from preschool to sixth grade and is accredited by the Western Association of Schools & Colleges and the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools. The school’s mission states: Through experiential and academic learning, we encourage students to integrate creativity, critical thinking, integrity, and compassion to engage collaboratively and realize their potential as unique, fulfilled individuals.

For more information, go to www.rootsmaui.org.