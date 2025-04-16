Hawaiian Music Series features Nāmaka Pauʻole, April 24

Nāmaka Pauʻole – Hawaiian Music Series Artist – April 2025

This month’s popular Hawaiian Music Series will feature a performance by local musician Nāmaka Pauʻole. The free, family-friendly concert will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the Ocean Lawn at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali.

Maui singer-songwriter Nāmaka Pau’ole performs Hawaiian and contemporary music. Her artistic passions began in her early childhood years but were heavily nurtured in high school.

Now she plays music at gigs, lūʻau shows and other venues. She hopes to use her love for music to educate people and to be a positive influence.

This monthly concert series, a cherished tradition in the community, is made possible by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development. The Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa provides the venue for all 2025 Hawaiian Music Series concerts.

Free parking is available when using the self-parking lot (ticket validation provided at show.) The resort’s valet parking is not included.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, mats, or low-back beach chairs to relax and enjoy the music on the lawn.

For more information, visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.