Maui News

Kekaulike Avenue to reopen a month ahead of schedule following storm-related repairs

April 16, 2025, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kekaulike Avenue storm repairs. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation

Motorists are advised that storm-related repairs on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in Kula have been completed, a month ahead of schedule.

Officials with the state Department of Transportation say Kekaulike Avenue between Waiakoa Road and ʻAlae Road will be reopened by noon, Thursday, April 17.

Kekaulike Avenue was closed in both directions in September 2024, to allow for repairs of a section of road that was heavily damaged during a severe weather event in December 2021. After the storm, the road was limited to one lane.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The project involved replacing a box culvert under the roadway, construction of a gravity retaining wall system and installation of guardrails.

HDOT thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the eight-month project.

Kekaulike Avenue storm repairs. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments