Kekaulike Avenue to reopen a month ahead of schedule following storm-related repairs

Kekaulike Avenue storm repairs. PC: Hawai‘i Department of Transportation

Motorists are advised that storm-related repairs on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in Kula have been completed, a month ahead of schedule.

Officials with the state Department of Transportation say Kekaulike Avenue between Waiakoa Road and ʻAlae Road will be reopened by noon, Thursday, April 17.

Kekaulike Avenue was closed in both directions in September 2024, to allow for repairs of a section of road that was heavily damaged during a severe weather event in December 2021. After the storm, the road was limited to one lane.

The project involved replacing a box culvert under the roadway, construction of a gravity retaining wall system and installation of guardrails.

HDOT thanked the public for its patience and understanding during the eight-month project.

