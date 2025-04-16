Ocean Safety Officers transition to 10-hour shifts

Maui lifeguard tower. Maui Now Stock Photo

On April 6, 2025, Maui County’s Ocean Safety Bureau extended their lifeguard services to 10-hour shifts to better protect beachgoers, per the Department of Fire & Public Safety.

Last year, Ocean Safety Officers responded to at least 34 rescue/assistance calls after their previous end time of 4:30 p.m.

Under the new schedule, lifeguard hours are:

March 16 to Sept. 15: 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 16 to March 15: 7:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

“These changes will keep Ocean Safety Officers at the beaches and available to protect the public later into the day, an especially important capability during the longer days of the summer months,” the department stated on Wednesday. “Their hours can be further extended to sunset when high surf events, dangerous ocean conditions or other special situations warrant the additional coverage.”