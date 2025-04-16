Project Vision Hawai‘i unveils new Hiehie mobile hygiene trailer on Maui

PC: Project Vision Hawaiʻi website

Project Vision Hawaiʻi announced the launch of its newest Hiehie mobile hygiene trailer on Maui, designed to provide free, hot showers and essential resources to individuals experiencing homelessness and those impacted by the 2023 wildfires.

An official unveiling and blessing ceremony takes place this afternoon.

“Hiehie”, meaning “dignity” in Hawaiian, reflects Project Vision Hawaiʻi’s mission to restore self-worth and well-being by offering access to basic hygiene services. The new mobile hygiene trailer is equipped with private showers, restrooms, hygiene supplies, and laundry services, creating a safe and welcoming space for individuals in need. This expansion marks a significant step in addressing the ongoing needs of Maui’s vulnerable populations where recovery efforts continue following the devastating wildfires.

“We are honored to bring this vital service to Maui and support the Lahaina community as it rebuilds,” said Darrah Kauhane, Executive Director of Project Vision Hawaiʻi. “A hot shower may seem simple, but it can transform someone’s day, fostering confidence and hope. With this new Hiehie trailer, we aim to meet people where they are and connect them to additional resources for a brighter future.”

The unveiling event will feature a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Pastor Greg Dela Cruz of Living Way Church Maui, and remarks from leadership of Project Vision Hawaiʻi, UHA Health Insurance, and Matson.

Following the ceremony, the trailer will begin regular operations, providing showers and partnering with local organizations to offer health screenings, case management referrals, and other support services.

Since launching its first Hiehie mobile hygiene unit on O‘ahu in 2018, Project Vision Hawaiʻi has provided thousands of showers across the state, expanding to Hawaiʻi Island, Kauaʻi, and now Maui. The Maui trailer was made possible through generous donations and community support.