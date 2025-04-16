Search suspended for missing fisherman off Hawaiʻi Island

A graphic of search patterns conducted by US Coast Guard and partner agency crews in the search efforts of Earl Hind off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island, April 15, 2024. The Coast Guard and partner agencies covered 200,048 square nautical miles during the search for Hind after he did not return from a fishing trip. (US Coast Guard graphic courtesy Sector Honolulu)

The Coast Guard suspended its search at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island last week.

Missing is Earl “Oa” Hind, 42, who was last seen in the vicinity of Kaulana boat ramp.

Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched 200,048 square nautical miles for over 242 combined hours.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that despite widespread efforts, our search for Mr. Hind is now suspended,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Raphael Sadowitz, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “We appreciate the tireless work of our partners and the local community and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hind’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind, of Kona is missing along with his 21-foot fishing boat, the Makalapua Onalani. PC: Hawaiʻi Island Police.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 2:17 p.m. Thursday from Hawaiʻi County Fire Department personnel. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) to aid in the search.

Involved in the search were the following assets:

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 140-03-13

Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources

Hawaiʻi County Fire Department

Naval Third Fleet Commander, Task Force 32, Poseidon 8