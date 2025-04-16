Search suspended for missing fisherman off Hawaiʻi Island
The Coast Guard suspended its search at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Hawaiʻi Island last week.
Missing is Earl “Oa” Hind, 42, who was last seen in the vicinity of Kaulana boat ramp.
Coast Guard and partner agency crews searched 200,048 square nautical miles for over 242 combined hours.
“We are deeply saddened to announce that despite widespread efforts, our search for Mr. Hind is now suspended,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Raphael Sadowitz, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Honolulu. “We appreciate the tireless work of our partners and the local community and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hind’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 2:17 p.m. Thursday from Hawaiʻi County Fire Department personnel. Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and diverted the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) to aid in the search.
Involved in the search were the following assets:
- Coast Guard Sector Honolulu
- Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu
- Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point
- Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
- Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 140-03-13
- Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources
- Hawaiʻi County Fire Department
- Naval Third Fleet Commander, Task Force 32, Poseidon 8