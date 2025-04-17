Maui News
County of Maui offices to be closed for Good Friday holiday
County of Maui offices, facilities and services will be closed or modified on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.
Closures include the following:
- All County of Maui offices
- All County of Maui pools
- Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway
- Recovery Permit Center at the County of Maui Service Center in Kahului
- Hāna, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi landfills
Modified schedule includes the following services:
- Condensed holiday hours from 6 a.m. to noon for the Central Maui Landfill and Maui EKO Compost and from 8 a.m. to noon for Olowalu Recycling & Refuse Convenience Center.
No schedule changes for the following services:
- Residential trash pickup
- Maui Bus
Following the Friday holiday closure, regular business hours for County offices and services will resume on Monday, April 21.
