DOH approves fourth medical cannabis retail dispensary for Noa Botanicals

The Hawai‘i Department of Health has issued a formal notice to proceed for Mānoa Botanicals, LLC dba Noa Botanicals after it passed its final on-site inspection for its fourth retail facility. Noa Botanicals’ new retail site is located at 345 Royal Hawaiian Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815, and the company expects to begin sales on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Noa Botanicals’ Honolulu location will be Oʻahu’s 11th retail dispensary and the 25th retail dispensary for the state. As of Feb. 28, 2025, a total of 29,820 in-state patients and 2,525 caregivers were registered statewide, including 14,661 patients and 1,440 caregivers on Oʻahu.

The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are severe pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and seizures.

Hawaiʻi’s other licensed retail centers include:

Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at: 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului 1215 South Kīhei Rd., D-2 in Kihei 7 Aewa Pl., #3 in Makawao

Pono Life Sciences locations at: 149 Hana Hwy., Ste. 2 in Pāʻia 95 E. Lipoa St. in Kīhei 60 Ulupono St., #8, in Lahaina



Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104 in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Place in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Hwy. in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave. in Hilo



Oʻahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalākaua Ave. in Waikīkī 3131 North Nimitz Hwy. in Honolulu 92-1047 Olani St., Unit 1-110 in Kapolei

Cure Oahu locations at: 3112 Hunter St. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy., Bldg. #501 in Kapolei 70 Kihapai St. in Kailua

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kāneʻohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in ʻAiea 345 Royal Hawaiian Ave. in Honolulu



Kauaʻi

Green Aloha locations at: 4-1565 Kūhiō Hwy. in Kapa‘a 2827 Poʻipū Rd. in Kōloa



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to 4 ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive-day period and purchase a maximum of 8 ounces over a 30-consecutive-day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.