Maui Mall Village welcomes back The Foam Company with Grand Opening, April 26

The Foam Company owner Jacob Romero and his wife, Celestial, stand in front of their new retail location in Maui Mall Village. (Courtesy: Mall Maui Village)

The Foam Company, a locally owned surf retailer that originally opened at Maui Mall in 2003, is making its return to the center with a new location next to Da Shrimp Hale. The shop soft-opened on April 12 and will celebrate its official Grand Opening on Saturday, April 26.

Known for its extensive selection of bodyboards, fins, surf accessories and locally inspired apparel and jewelry, The Foam Company is led by professional bodyboarder Jacob Romero and his wife, Celestial.

“We are excited to continue the amazing legacy of The Foam Company – which began many years ago at this very center – in our fresh new location at Maui Mall Village,” Romero said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The April 26 Grand Opening event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature autographs from the company’s professional team riders, prize giveaways and shopping promotions.

Team Rider Signing (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Tanner McDaniel , 2023 IBC World Bodyboarding Champion

, 2023 IBC World Bodyboarding Champion Dave Hubbard , 10-time Drop Knee World Champion and 2025 Hawaiʻi Pipeline Bodyboarding Champion

, 10-time Drop Knee World Champion and 2025 Hawaiʻi Pipeline Bodyboarding Champion Kawika Kamai, Oʻahu-based bodyboarding standout

Giveaways and Promotions

Prize giveaway : Visitors arriving to the Grand Opening between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be entered into a prize giveaway (no purchase required). Shoppers spending $300+ receive double entries. Must be present between 3–4 p.m. to win.

: Visitors arriving to the Grand Opening between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be entered into a prize giveaway (no purchase required). Shoppers spending $300+ receive double entries. Must be present between 3–4 p.m. to win. Gift with purchase: Customers spending $200+ during the Grand Opening will receive a gift while supplies last.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The store carries gear from top brands like Science, Hubboards, No.6, Triad and Aloha Collection. Offerings also include wetsuits, beach bags, leashes, board wax and a wide range of men’s, women’s and children’s apparel.

Maui Mall Village property manager James Cashman said the center is proud to welcome back The Foam Company. “Jacob and Celestial are literally bringing the boogie back to Maui Mall Village,” he said.

Jacob and Celestial Romero. (Photo Courtesy of Maui Mall Village)

The Foam Company’s hours of operations are Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about The Foam Company, visit thefoamco.com and follow for updates on Instagram @the_foam_co.