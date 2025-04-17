Potential inclement weather in the forecast through Wednesday

Radar hi-res. (11:45 a.m., Thursday, April 17, 2025) PC: NOAA/NWS

The National Weather Service forecasts that mostly light winds will hold in place over the next few days, with showers favoring coastal areas at night and the island’s interiors during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Locally heavy rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms is forecast through Friday as an upper low moves over the state. Lingering moisture will likely keep the pattern rather showery, even in leeward areas at times through the weekend,” the NWS reports.

A new storm system could bring another chance for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the islands Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the NWS.

County, state, and federal officials will continue to monitor the situation and actively coordinate in preparation for this potential event.

The public is advised to check conditions before venturing out for hiking, river, or beach excursions. Do not cross swollen rivers or streams; always check with a lifeguard at any lifeguard station before entering the ocean. Know before you go.