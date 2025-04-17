UH Maui College renews its commitment to Lahainaluna graduates for Fall 2025

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. PC: Courtesy UH Maui College

As part of its commitment to the revitalization of Lahaina following the August 2023 wildfires, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will once again provide tuition support for eligible graduates entering college this coming Fall 2025 Semester.

Eligibility criteria are:

First-year/first-time degree-seeking students

Enrolled as a Lahainaluna High School student as of Aug. 7, 2023, graduating from a State of Hawaiʻi high school in 2025

A graduate of Lahainaluna High School in 2025 or previously enrolled at Lahaina on Aug. 7, 2023

Had/has a permanent address and resides/resided in a Lahaina Zip Code (96761, 96767) on Aug. 7, 2023

The student demonstrates need by submitting the 2025-2026 FAFSA and award package from UHMC.

The scholarship is renewable for two consecutive years for students enrolled in Associate Degree programs and four years for those in UHMC Baccalaureate Degree programs.

For students meeting these criteria, UHMC will cover the cost of tuition and fees, based on enrollment. Support will be provided up to but not exceeding the student’s cost of attendance. And the funds will apply towards financial aid calculations.

“We were greatly encouraged and gratified by the increase in enrollment of Lahainaluna graduates in 2023 from 41% to 81% in 2024,” says UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana, “so we are particularly pleased to be able to continue to provide this assistance.

“We understand our responsibility to invest in our future and we remain committed to serving these students in their higher educational aspirations. Through this support, these students can contribute their strengths and talents to the future of Lahaina.”

Any student eligible for this support should contact UHMC’s Lahainaluna Maui student coordinator Chelsea Kau at ckhk@hawaii.edu.