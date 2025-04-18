11 Maui students awarded $23K in scholarships through Sentry Scholars

Eleven Maui students (three not pictured) are receiving scholarships through Sentry Foundation’s Sentry Scholar program this year. (Courtesy: Sentry Insurance Foundation)

Eleven students from Maui will receive a combined $23,000 in college scholarships this year through the Sentry Scholars program, funded by the Sentry Insurance Foundation.

Sentry Insurance, the title sponsor of The Sentry PGA TOUR event held on Maui, launched the scholarship initiative to support local students pursuing higher education through the University of Hawaiʻi system and affiliated community colleges.

“The Sentry Scholars program continues to be a vital part of our commitment to supporting Maui,” said Kalynn Pempek, executive director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. “By investing in these bright students, we’re not only enhancing the local workforce but also nurturing the next generation of leaders who will drive positive change and resilience across the island.”

Since the program’s launch, the foundation has awarded $118,500 in scholarships to 33 students from Maui. Scholarships are renewable annually and available to students working toward both two- and four-year degrees.

The following students are continuing their education and renewing their scholarships this year:

Lance Christian Abut, University of Hawai’i Maui College. Abut is a senior majoring in business management with plans to pursue a career in information technology. He hopes to utilize his leadership skills to improve business processes and support local organizations in Hawaiʻi.

Jadelyn Fuji, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. Fuji is majoring in art with plans to pursue a career in graphic design and be part of the rebuilding process of her beloved hometown of Lahaina.

Hinano Iguchi, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. Iguchi is majoring in marketing and plans to work toward a degree in marketing.

Emalani Kekauoha-Schultz, University of Hawai'i at Hilo. Kekauoha-Schultz is majoring in Hawaiian studies to provide local children an opportunity to connect to their roots.

Kalem Ringlen, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. Ringlen is studying psychology and hopes to become a school psychologist on his home island of Maui. He feels mental health is important for education, the well-being of students and success.

Jazmyne Faith Viloria, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. By earning a business administration degree with a major in marketing while running her small business, Viloria aims to build a career in marketing and brand management. Her goal is to help businesses create meaningful brands that reflect their unique stories and to give back to her community through entrepreneurship and mentorship.

The following students are new to the Sentry Scholars program in 2025:

Samuel Dameg, University of Hawai’i Maui College. Dameg is a sophomore majoring in natural science. He’s a graduate of King Kekaulike High School.

Klent Gumboc, University of Hawai'i Maui College. Gumboc is a freshman majoring in liberal arts. He's a graduate of Maui High School.

Dilon Gunderson, University of Hawai'i Maui College. Gunderson is a freshman majoring in early childhood education. He's a graduate of Maui High School.

Heidi Naumov, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa. Naumov is a sophomore majoring in civil engineering. She's a graduate of Maui High School and hopes to pursue a career with a locally-rooted, eco-conscious architectural engineering firm on Maui to support sustainable development—especially in the wake of the Maui fires.

Kaito Swanson, University of Hawai'i at Hilo. Swanson is a freshman majoring in kinesiology and exercise science. He's a graduate of Maui High School.

The Sentry Insurance Foundation, which began offering scholarships in 1964, currently supports more than 200 students across the US each year.