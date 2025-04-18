Maui News

$60,800 improvement project at Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside set to start April 21

April 18, 2025, 11:00 AM HST
Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside Park. PC: DLNR

A rehabilitation project to improve facilities at the Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside, a scenic rest stop and picnic area on Maui’s Hāna Highway, is set to begin on Monday, April 21 and run through May 12, 2025.

Project work will include painting and improvements to the restrooms, adjacent pavilions, and railings. Puaʻa Kaʻa will be closed during the construction period.

The wayside occupies an idyllic area with waterfalls and pools that attract guests year-round. The DLNR Division of State Parks staff asks that tour companies, visitors and locals avoid entering Puaʻa Kaʻa parking lots and park areas during construction for their own safety and to prevent traffic congestion.

The contractor for the project is R&M Painting and Eco Blasting, LLC. The estimated project cost is $60,800.  

Puaʻa Kaʻa State Wayside Park. PC: DLNR

Comments

