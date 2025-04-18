Avis-Budget car rental outlet opens at Maui Mall Village 

An Avis-Budget rental office has opened at Maui Mall Village, giving kamaʻāina and visitors a convenient alternative location for all their car rental needs on the Valley Isle. The outlet, which features a full-service rental counter, is located next to IHOP and Crystal Dreams. Rental cars may be picked up from and returned to reserved stalls conveniently located in the Maui Mall Village parking lot.

Customers can select from a variety of rental vehicles with affordable pricing at Avis-Budget at Maui Mall Village, including economy through full-size, intermediate electric, SUVs, minivans, passenger vans, convertibles and recreational vehicles. Convenient and reliable car rentals are perfect for residents needing a loaner while their cars are in the shop and visitors heading out on island adventures.

“We’re excited to offer a convenient and amenity-rich alternative for residents and visitors seeking car rentals,” said James Cashman, Maui Mall Village Property Manager at JLL. “At the Maui Mall Village Avis-Budget outpost, customers can combine their vehicle pickup with a wide array of dining and shopping opportunities. We anticipate this option will be particularly appealing for cruise ship passengers arriving at Kahului Harbor, providing them with easy access to transportation to explore Maui during their stay.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Avis-Budget at Maui Mall Village is open Thursdays through Mondays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information about Avis-Budget, visit budget.com or avis.com. The office can also be reached at 1-808-419-7389.